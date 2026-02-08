BOSTON (WHDH) - Green Line service has been suspended between Park Street and Government Center stations after a train derailed on Sunday.

An eastbound train derailed as it entered Park Street around 2:30 p.m. near the station’s platform, according to the MBTA.

There were no injuries and all 25 passengers were able to safely step off onto the platform.

The Power Department, Track Department, Safety, and Transit Police responded to the scene.

The train was rerailed a short time ago as part of the process to safely resume service.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

