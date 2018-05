GREENFIELD (WHDH) - A cat in Greenfield was rushed to a vet hospital Saturday after suffering smoke inhalation during a house fire.

Greenfield police officers Patricia West and Chris Rowell helped transport the cat a nearby emergency vet hospital, where it was treated for smoke inhalation it suffered during a fire on High Street earlier in the day.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)