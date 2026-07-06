BOSTON (WHDH) - For several hours Sunday night planes were left on the tarmac at Logan Airport while a fuel distribution system was being fixed, leaving many passengers facing delays and cancellations.

About 370 flights were delayed and nearly 100 were cancelled.

A group stop was issued at Logan for about three hours while officials tried to resolve the issue.

Planes had to be refueled manually while the distribution system was down.

Thousands of flyers lined up at Logan’s service desks to get help rebooking their flights.

The fuel issue has been resolved.

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