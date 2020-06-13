Group cancels rally in favor of returning statue to Christopher Columbus Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group looking to have the Christopher Columbus statue returned to the North End has canceled its upcoming rally.

Members of the Italian American Alliance were scheduled to host a rally on Sunday afternoon calling for the return of the statue to Christopher Columbus Park but will instead meet with Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh for a discussion on the statue’s future.

The statue was removed by the city and placed in storage on Thursday after it was vandalized.

Walsh said the city will be taking its time to assess the historic meaning of the statue.

“Leaders of the Italian American Alliance expect a positive outcome concerning the statue’s future following an honest dialogue,” a spokesman said.

The group said it wants the statue returned because it was paid for by private donations from citizens and associations in the North End.

