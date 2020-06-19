Group rallies in Dorchester for Juneteenth, Black Lives Matter

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of people gathered in Dorchester on Friday afternoon for a Black Lives Matter rally and to recognize Juneteenth — the day that slavery ended in the United States.

Demonstrators gathered to send a powerful and peaceful message that Juneteenth should be a national holiday and to talk about inequities throughout the country.

“Let’s talk about unity, talk about love, talk about peace,” one rally-goer said to the crowd.

Those present said they want to see equity in politics, education, health care, and other aspects of society.

They also want to see an end to issues, such as mass incarceration, police brutality, and over-policing of communities of color.

“It is very important for the Black community but especially the community at large to be able to recognize this day as an important day in the history of this country,” one man said.

Those who attended showed a united front and to stand up for other issues, such as worker’s rights which they said are civil rights.

“We’re here to support equality for everybody,” said a white woman who has a half Cape Verdean son.

Earlier in the day, Governor Charlie Baker issued a proclamation declaring June 19 as “Juneteenth Independence Day” in Massachusetts.

Juneteenth became a state holiday in Texas in 1980 and a number of other states have since followed suit. It’s celebrated to commemorate the Union army announcing federal orders in Galveston on June 19, 1865, declaring that all slaves in Texas were now free.

The Emancipation Proclamation of 1863 was not enforced in Texas until after the Civil War came to an end because it was the most remote of the slave states.

“Juneteenth is a chance for us all to reflect on this country’s painful history of slavery and the systemic impact that racial injustice continues to have today,” Baker said. “It is also an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the goal of creating a more equal and just society. As our country continues the national conversation around racial injustice, it is especially important that we recognize Juneteenth. I look forward to working with our legislative colleagues to recognize this important day more widely going forward.”

This was one of many Black heritage celebrations that were held throughout the Commonwealth.

The Zakim Bridge was lit up in the evening to display the Juneteenth colors.

