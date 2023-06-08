LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - A group in Lynn has got creative to stop problematic geese, using inflatable tube men to help scare the birds away.

The geese have made a mess at Goldfish Pond and the park around it, according to Sunil Gulab of the Goldfish Pond Association, with the number of geese increasing from year-to-year.

One year, Gulab said, the city had to cordon off the area due to poor water quality in the pond.

Gulab said community members tried other measures such as a cutout of a coyote and sparkling reflective ribbons to keep the geese at bay. After the geese adapted to the items, though, Gulab said the Goldfish Pond Association turned to the inflatable men.

Purchased at auction, the inflatables go off on a timer, rising and dancing from spots within the Goldfish Pond area. To date, Gulab said they have been effective.

“It might end up being the solution for this year,” he said. “But hopefully this chases them away.”

