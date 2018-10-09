Groveland police issue warning after series of vehicle break-ins

GROVELAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Groveland police are warning the public after a rash of vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

Several cars on School Street and a garage were broken into late Sunday night, Groveland Police Chief Jeffrey Gillen said in a statement.

“Residents should always remember to lock their cars when leaving it unattended, regardless of whether it’s parked on a busy street or in your own driveway,” Gillen said in a statement. “Locking your vehicle is one of the most straightforward ways to avoid making your personal belongings easily accessible to criminals.”

Anyone who observes activity that seems suspicious should call Groveland police at 978-521-1212.

