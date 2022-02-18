BOSTON (WHDH) - Gusty winds toppled a steeple on the roof of a church in Boston on Friday morning.

The steeple on the Church of Christ in the city’s Roxbury section was blown over during the windy rainstorm.

Crews responded to a report of an unsafe structure and removed the steeple.

The roof has since been repaired and services are expected to resume on Sunday.

It’s not clear if the steeple will be remounted in the future.

