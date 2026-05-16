NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester (HFH MWGW) held its annual MetroWest Operation Playhouse Build-a-thon in Natick at the AmVets Post # 79 on Saturday and the 600th playhouse was created and dedicated to a military family.

“We are delighted to present the 600th Playhouse to a veteran or military family during the 2026 MetroWest Build-a-Thon. The Build-a-Thon is an annual event that we, along with our partners, look forward to participating in every year”, said Deborah Huegel, VP of Philanthropy of Habitat for Humanity MetroWest/Greater Worcester. “The teams are excited to combine their skills with enthusiasm and camaraderie.”

The Operation Playhouse program began in 2014 with just a few playhouses built for veterans but quickly found a steady following as supporters came to love the unique event. In just 12 years, Operation Playhouse has grown to become one of HFH MWGW’s most popular programs. The program combines giving back to veteran families with a unique and compelling experience for its partners.

Visit www.habitatmwgw.org for more information.

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