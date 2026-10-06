HADLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Hadley man pleaded guilty to illegally importing and selling radioactive material from Russia.

Jacob Miller, 44, already a convicted felon, admitted to importing plutonium and mailing it to customers.

He also pleaded guilty to illegally possessing guns and ammunition and having child sex abuse material at his home.

He faces more than $1,000,000 in fines and decades in prison.

He is set for sentencing in January.

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