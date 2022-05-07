BOSTON (WHDH) - An activist group using imagery from “The Handmaid’s Tale” protested the draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn legalized abortion nationwide outside the State House on Saturday.

The Boston Red Cloaks were joined by several politicians who called for action.

“Almost 70 percent of people polled support women having rights to our own bodies, and why shouldn’t we?” said Rep. Tram Nguyen, D-North Andover. “Why shouldn’t we have equal rights? But they keep coming after us and we can’t let them.”

