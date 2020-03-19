Hannaford Supermarkets to open 1 hour earlier for seniors

A Maine-based supermarket chain is joining several big name grocery stores in offering dedicated shopping hours for seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hannaford Supermarkets will open from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. for people 60 and over beginning on March 24, “to allow a less crowded shopping environment, which enables better social distancing,” a supermarket spokesperson said in a statement.

The 6 a.m. hour will also be open for those with compromised immune systems who maybe more susceptible to the virus.

This service will only be available from Tuesday through Thursday.

General store operating hours will also be shortened to 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Sunday to allow employees additional time to clean and stock shelves, the supermarket said.

The reduced hours is also meant to give associates additional time to rest for their well-being.

