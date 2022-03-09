BOSTON (WHDH) - Harpoon Brewery teamed up with Boston Bruins players to create a limited-edition beer called Hometown Hat Trick.

Bruins defenseman and Charlestown native Matt Grzelyck joined Weymouth native Charlie Coyle and Walpole native Chris Wagner to brew the 5.22% ABV triple dry-hopped pilsner, which is “loaded up with three times the regular amount of dry hops for a full-on hat trick of flavor,” Harpoon Brewery said.

“I’ve enjoyed my fair share of different kinds of beer but being involved in the brewing process was a whole new experience,” Grzelyck said. “Partnering with the Harpoon team has been a bucket list item, and Wags and Coyle have been super helpful showing me the ropes. Plus, it gave us a new way to give back to the community all three of us grew up in.”

For every case sold of the Hometown Hat Trick, a portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Corey C. Griffin Foundation, which provides financial support to Boston nonprofit organizations focused on underprivileged youth and those with medical challenges.

Harpoon Hometown Hat Trick is the third and final installment in a line of annual collaboration beers with Massachusetts hockey players.

Harpoon Don’t Poke the Bear – a black and gold-en ale – was first introduced in 2020, followed by Harpoon Don’t Poke the Bears – a black and gold pilsner – in 2021.

“We’ve had so much fun brewing these the last couple years, it only felt right to add Grzelcyk to our growing team of local friends for a hat trick of great beers,” said Dan Kenary, CEO and co-founder of Harpoon Brewery. “Working with local players that have strong ties to New England has been so important to the brewery. We love making good beer with good friends, while also having a positive impact on the community through our charity donations.”

Hometown Hat Trick will be available through the rest of the season at Harpoon’s Boston Beer Hall, the TD Garden, and throughout New England where Harpoon beers are distributed.

