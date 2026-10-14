CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Harvard went into a shelter-in-place as police searched for a person in the area who had a knife on Wednesday afternoon.

Police searched the area of JFK Street and JFK Park for a man who allegedly brandished a knife and fled on a bicycle.

Officials say Harvard police officers approached the suspect in the Cambridge Common, but he fled toward Harvard Square.

Harvard police eventually took the man into custody near the Weeks Footbridge around 12:23 p.m. and lifted their shelter-in-place order.

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