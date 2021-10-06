BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department added another suspect to its Most Wanted list on Wednesday.

Detectives are working to track down Rolando Gala, in addition to Ernest Fields, Omara Shears, Samuel Poole Jr., Peter Brewer, Ricardo Fernanez, Stacie Shields, and Hung Tien Pham.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Calls or texts to CrimeStoppers are answered by police officers and trained personnel who forward the information to the appropriate investigators.

You do not have to reveal your identity to the police to provide information about a crime.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)