‘He didn’t deserve this’: Loved ones mourn after Lynn man killed in early morning shooting

LYNN, Mass. (WHDH) — Heartbroken loved ones gathered in Lynn to remember a 25-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Romel Danis and two others were walking on Lawton Avenue near a house party when shots were fired, Lynn police said.

Officers responding to complaints of a loud party heard the gunshots and discovered that Danis was killed, while the two other people suffered injuries. They were taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where one of them is listed in critical condition.

Danis’ girlfriend, Stefanie Hernandez, broke down as she mourned the loss of her boyfriend.

“He literally has the biggest heart I know,” she said through tears. “He didn’t deserve this.”

Hernandez recalled the last time they had talked was earlier on the phone.

“I told him to be safe,” she cried. “I told him to be safe cause I knew he had work in the morning and to just get home safe.”

Family members of Danis are trying to cope with the loss of their loved one. His cousin, Yuleisi Silverio, is looking for answers.

“I just want anybody that knows anything to just please speak up,” she said. “We would really like closure.”

Leny Thomas, who lives on the street, said surveillance video of the shooting shows a group of men walking down the street before shots are fired and they scramble to get into a car.

Lynn police are reviewing this surveillance as they investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (781) 595-2000.

