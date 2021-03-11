‘He loved cars’: Friends, family remember 18-year-old man who died in violent East Boston crash

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old was killed and a girl was injured in a violent crash that split a car in half, shut down part of Route 1A, and knocked out power to thousands of residents in East Boston on Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side of McClellan Highway just after 8 p.m. found a mangled car wrapped around a utility pole, according to the Boston Police Department.

Jonathan Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hernandez’s friends and family have turned the crash site along the route into a memorial. They say Hernandez loved to be behind the wheel.

“He loved cars that his passion,” one friend said. “He loved racing cars,”

A preliminary investigation indicated that the vehicle careened into the pole after colliding with another vehicle, according to police. The second vehicle then struck a guardrail.

Speed clearly a factor, though police have not said if the two vehicles were racing.

Those who live in the area said they often see and hear cars racing when the traffic clears and the road is empty.

“All hours of the night, people are racing and flying, it’s very dangerous,” resident Ali Otis said.

Hernandez’s friends say his 16-year-old girlfriend was a passenger in the car and remains hospitalized.

They said he did know the driver of the other vehicle that was involved in the crash.

