TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Tewksbury Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Andover Street Sunday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Andover Street and Cooney Road around 6:45 p.m. found a two-vehicle, head-on crash. Both drivers were treated at the scene and then transported to local hospitals by EMS. One of the drivers later succumbed to their injuries. Their name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the Tewksbury Police Department, with assistance from the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

