MEDWAY, MASS. (WHDH) - A local legend in Medway is missing his head.

Kevin, a massive plastic skeleton who hangs out at a park in that town, is dressed up by the Medway Parks and Recreation employees for holiday events in the town – but now his head is gone.

The director of the department said he had his head on Friday, but sometime over the weekend it was removed.

Police said it was stolen, but the department is just hoping they can get the head back.

“He’s just become part of our department,” the director said. “We love that people love him.”

She said they just want the head back, no questions asked.

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