Headless bike rider a welcome sight during Halloween season in Concord

CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local bike rider in Concord is making some noise this Halloween season with his headless costume.

Matthew Dunkle has been spotted strumming his guitar in his spooky costume while riding around local neighborhoods.

Dunkle was caught in a cellphone video a few weeks back and has been a hit with his community ever since.

“I have had so many people tell me that I bring joy and happiness and smiles. I’ve had mothers and aunts and grandmothers ask me to come and do birthday parades,” Dunkle said.

Dunkle has been biking around in costumes since 2015.

He said the goal is to bring smiles and spread cheer, especially this year because of the pandemic.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)