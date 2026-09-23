NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey addressed arrests made by ICE agents in New Bedford this week.

In a statement, Healey wrote:

“Many of those arrested have lived here for many years and have families here. They were on their way to work at a fishing plant, supermarket, and other key industries for the region. ICE needs to provide information immediately. Who have they arrested and why?”

New Bedford’s mayor said there is no indication that any of those arrested had criminal records.

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