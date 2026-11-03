BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue cast their ballots Tuesday, and are waiting now to see who will come out on top of the race for governor in the state.

Healey was seen voting at an elementary school in Arlington Tuesday morning. The 55-year-old governor said she wants the chance to build on work her administration has done since she took office nearly four years ago, saying she’s proud to do her civic duty, and wants to continue working for the people of the Bay State.

“Massachusetts is a special place that I am so honored to be able to serve every single day. I want to continue to serve and work alongside Kim Driscoll to make life better here in our state, and to continue to meet people where they are,” she said.

Healey met with union workers, who have praised her first term in the state’s highest office.

“People are going through a hard time in this country right now,” she said. “My focus is on how am I going to drive down costs every day.”

She said she is leaning on her record in office to prove that. She said she is planning to move the state forward by continuing to lower energy costs and healthcare bills, and she promises to lower the cost of housing.

“I’m proud we’ve been able to bring 100,000 housing units online in the last four years. We’ve got more work to do that’s for sure,” she said.

Minogue was shaking hands and taking photos with supporters in Worcester Tuesday, making his final pitch to voters before the polls close.

He believes Massachusetts needs a new direction. If elected, he is pledging to provide transparency with state spending, and plans to improve the job market and public safety.

“I have the ability to come in, not play party politics. I see people as neighbors and I will solve problems,” Minogue said.

A veteran and businessman, Minogue has positioned himself as an outsider to politics, calling for a break from, what he describes as, a one-party system in Massachusetts. He said solutions to the state’s problems should not be based on party lins, but on what will work best for residents.

“I will solve problems. I will get people to be accountable for the budget. I will lower one-third of the energy bills by eliminating the mandated utility climate tax. I am going to grow jobs and focus on manufacturing, and I am going to keep communities safe and lower the temperature. That is what the people want,” he said.

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