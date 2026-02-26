BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey announced Thursday a new statewide partnership with Grow with Google to offer all Massachusetts residents access to artificial intelligence (AI) and career certificate training programs at no cost.

Healey said the training includes the Google AI Professional Certificate, a program designed to help people master the AI skills most in-demand by today’s employers, and the Google Career Certificates program. She said the initiative is designed to help provide residents and small businesses with the skills they need to succeed.

“We’re giving, through Google, high quality course access that’s going to help people advance their careers, grow their businesses,” Healey said. “It’s available for anyone interested in a career in high growth fields such as business intelligence, AI development, and other tech-driven sectors.”

The Google AI training programs will be led by the Massachusetts AI Hub (MA AI Hub), which is a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech).

Since its inception in 2017, more than one million people have completed Google’s Career Certificate program globally, according to Healey’s Office. More than 70 percent of those graduates have reported a positive career impact such as a promotion, new job, or raise, within six months of completion.

In a statement, Lisa Gevelber, Founder of Grow with Google said, “Massachusetts is a global leader in technology and learning, and Google is proud to have been part of its community for over twenty years. By partnering with Governor Healey and the Massachusetts AI Hub to provide training like the Google AI Professional Certificate at no cost, we’re ensuring that every student, employee, and small business owner across the Commonwealth can thrive in the AI economy.”

Healey said additional professional certificates are available in cybersecurity, digital marketing and e-commerce, IT support, project management, and user experience design through the program.





