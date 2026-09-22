BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey announced Tuesday that she is filing legislation to suspend the state’s gas tax for two months to try to provide some relief to drivers.

“People in America need relief, and as Governor, I want to do what I can to give relief to people here in Massachusetts,” Healey said.

Healey pointed to President Donald Trump, saying the war in Iran is driving up prices at the pump and beyond.

“Donald Trump is choosing to put America’s soldiers in harm’s way; he’s choosing to send the price of gas skyrocketing; he’s choosing to drive up prices on everything else,” Healey said. “And every single person out there is paying the price.”

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gas in Massachusetts is $4.40. That’s more than a dollar more than this same time last year.

Diesel prices are also surging, with an average of $6.40, a stark difference from 2025, when the average was roughly $3.85.

When running for Governor in 2022, then-Attorney General Healey opposed a proposal to temporarily suspend the gas tax. She now says times have changed, and that this legislation offers a fiscally responsible option.

“I’ve spent the last few weeks working with my team to look at the numbers to see what we’ve had for revenue coming in, to see what we could absorb,” Healey said. “I wanted to make sure what we file guarantees that our drivers are going to see a price reduction. They’re going to see the benefit of this.”

Outside of the State House, Republican Gubernatorial candidate Mike Minogue questioned the timing of the announcement.

“I want the war in Iran to end as soon as possible. I think everyone does,” Minogue said. “What I also want is to help people right now that are struggling to pay their gas bill. I proposed this in September 10; she’s doing this as a response, but it’s only for two months because she’s going to push everything to right after the election.”

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)