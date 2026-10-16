BOSTON (WHDH) - Fiery exchanges sparked between Governor Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue in their second and final debate before next month’s election.

One heated topic: the arrest of former healey aide Lamar Cook on state cocaine charges and federal benefits fraud.

Minogue argued Healey waited too long to fire him:

“We have a governor who doesn’t hold people accountable, including mr. cook, which got a severance package. They were dealing drugs right in her building.”

“That gentleman was fired immediately and, in fact, my office worked with the AG to go after his money and what he took,” Healey said.

The candidates went deeper on immigration, with Minogue insisting there’s a way for local and federal law enforcement to work together while Healey argued she’s stood up to President Trump’s deployment of ICE agents.

“I signed the Protect Act to protect people because ICEis the public safety threat, right now, in our state,” Healey said. “Little kids afraid to go to school; people afraid to get health care to go to work. That’s wrong and that’s because of ICE, which has been out of control.”

“My position is I’m opposed to violent criminals and drug dealers,” Minogue said. “I would be the leader. I would make sure that we target and cooperate with local, state and federal authorities, so we truly can target the people who are terrorizing everyone in the community.”

Abortion was another key topic in Thursday’s debate, an issue where the two candidates are among their most divided.

Minogue, who describes himself as pro-life, was asked if he would support an effort to repeal a law that makes it easier for women to get an abortion after 24 weeks.

“I am still allowed to have my own beliefs, but my own beliefs will not get in the way of me doing what I’m supposed to do in upholding the law,” he said.

Healey said: “I signed the strongest shield law in the country to protect patients and providers. I trust women. I trust women and their doctors. Mike Minogue doesn’t.”

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