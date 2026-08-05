BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey is set to sign a bill Wednesday designed to provide protection from ICE.

Healey said the Protect Act promotes the rule of law, oversight, trust, and equal constitutional treatment.

The legislation would provide the strongest protections in the country against abuse by ICE agents, including keeping them out of courthouses, schools, and hospitals.

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