BOSTON (WHDH) - Governor Maura Healey has won reelection for governor in Massachusetts, defeating Republican challenger Mike Minogue, the Associated Press projects.

Healey, who became the first female governor of the state in 2022, won in a landslide and was declared the winner just a few minutes after polls closed at 8 p.m. The 55-year-old took the stage to an excited crowd of supporters at the Copley Plaza Hotel, thanking her partner, her family, and everyone who helped with her campaign.

“I’m so happy, I’m so humbled, and I’m so grateful that you’ve given me the opportunity to serve as your governor for the next four years,” Healey said. “I also want to thank my friends, my family, who have stuck by me and supported me for the last 55 years some of them, especially to my mom, who taught me that empathy and strength go hand-in-hand, and my step-dad, who’s always there when I need it most. Thank you, thank you family.”

Healey did not address Minogue by name, but she thanked her opponent for giving her a call and conceding.

Minogue, the former biotech CEO and United States Military Academy West Point graduate, ran as a Republican promising a new type of governor. He was gracious in defeat at his campaign headquarters in Burlington, telling a group of supporters it was a hard-faught campaign, and thanked everyone who helped him along the way.

“Tonight the voters have spoken, the results are not what we had hoped for, and certainly not what we worked for, but the people made their choice, and it is our responsibility now to respect the will of the people,” he said. “I want to congratulate Governor Healey. I called her and wished her congratulations. We dared to give a voice to thousands of people who have lost hope in this state, but I want to thank you for having the courage to join the movement.”

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