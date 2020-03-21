Health officials: 112 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 525

There are now 525 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 413 cases on Friday, health officials announced Saturday.

The cases involve 275 men and 249 women with one unknown. 61 of the patients have been hospitalized, 215 not hospitalized and 249 are under investigation.

Eleven are from Barnstable County, 21 are from Berkshire County, 14 are from Bristol County, 1 from Dukes and Nantucket County, 41 from Essex County, two from Franklin County, nine from Hampden County, two from Hampshire County, 177 from Middlesex County, 69 from Norfolk County, 20 from Plymouth County, 108 from Suffolk County, 24 from Worcester County and 26 are unknown, according to the DPH.

