Health officials: 72 new coronavirus cases in Mass., total rises to 328

BOSTON (WHDH) - There are now 328 confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts, up from 256 cases on Wednesday, health officials announced Thursday.

The cases involve 169 men and 159 women. Forty-three of the patients have been hospitalized, 160 not hospitalized and 125 are under investigation.

Five are from Barnstable County, 18 are from Berkshire County, six are from Bristol County, 19 from Essex County, one from Franklin County, three from Hampden County, one from Hampshire County, 119 from Middlesex County, 52 from Norfolk County, five from Plymouth County, 72 from Suffolk County, 14 from Worcester County and 13 are unknown, according to the DPH.

Of the 328 cases, 97 have been linked to the Biogen conference at the Long Wharf hotel in Boston.

Symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, and shortness of breath, according to the CDC. Reported worldwide illnesses have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.

The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person, typically between people who are in close contact with one another and via respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Over two thousand Mass. residents have been quarantined as of March 19.

