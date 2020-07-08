Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.
On Wednesday, there were 30 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,028 with 104,961 confirmed cases.
Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.
|City/Town
|Total Case Count
|Total Case Rate
|Total Persons Tested
|Total Tested Rate
|Percent Positivity (Last 14 days)
|Abington
|235
|1308.39
|1994
|11101.86
|1.07%
|Acton
|162
|682.62
|2214
|9329.09
|0.73%
|Acushnet
|93
|889.66
|1103
|10551.58
|1.04%
|Adams
|35
|422.67
|624
|7535.60
|0%
|Agawam
|464
|1622.13
|3299
|11533.21
|2.90%
|Alford
|<5
|*
|25
|5359.67
|0%
|Amesbury
|181
|1087.39
|1846
|11090.17
|1.10%
|Amherst
|97
|239.52
|2227
|5499.05
|0.92%
|Andover
|316
|877.41
|4057
|11264.72
|1.66%
|Aquinnah
|<5
|*
|68
|25647.81
|0%
|Arlington
|308
|672.36
|4633
|10113.75
|0.35%
|Ashburnham
|32
|509.56
|583
|9283.58
|0%
|Ashby
|15
|433.84
|267
|7722.40
|0%
|Ashfield
|<5
|*
|113
|6589.36
|0%
|Ashland
|248
|1272.27
|1980
|10157.60
|3.60%
|Athol
|67
|559.96
|1428
|11934.69
|1.42%
|Attleboro
|666
|1439.45
|4921
|10635.91
|2.51%
|Auburn
|216
|1309.69
|1960
|11884.25
|1.13%
|Avon
|74
|1689.23
|541
|12349.64
|2.33%
|Ayer
|142
|1757.43
|2237
|27685.72
|7.05%
|Barnstable
|368
|820.60
|4637
|10339.95
|1.08%
|Barre
|62
|1115.56
|519
|9338.28
|0%
|Becket
|15
|833.13
|149
|8275.72
|3.57%
|Bedford
|274
|1839.37
|4862
|32638.79
|1.63%
|Belchertown
|105
|659.43
|1261
|7919.49
|0.83%
|Bellingham
|136
|760.78
|1523
|8519.64
|3.73%
|Belmont
|231
|845.96
|2535
|9283.61
|0.84%
|Berkley
|71
|1047.17
|709
|10456.97
|4.82%
|Berlin
|20
|626.32
|312
|9770.62
|1.69%
|Bernardston
|7
|334.77
|192
|9182.23
|3.03%
|Beverly
|619
|1503.64
|4640
|11271.26
|2.28%
|Billerica
|557
|1278.02
|4815
|11047.87
|2.79%
|Blackstone
|55
|608.11
|859
|9497.61
|3.95%
|Blandford
|<5
|*
|66
|5433.34
|0%
|Bolton
|11
|217.71
|436
|8629.25
|0%
|Boston
|14160
|2037.50
|97288
|13998.91
|2.27%
|Bourne
|158
|755.26
|2105
|10062.14
|1.32%
|Boxborough
|26
|509.05
|453
|8869.15
|1.18%
|Boxford
|43
|557.20
|682
|8837.39
|1.59%
|Boylston
|20
|445.55
|433
|9646.08
|0%
|Braintree
|814
|2068.10
|5190
|13186.07
|0.97%
|Brewster
|103
|1039.11
|982
|9906.85
|0.71%
|Bridgewater
|359
|1262.00
|4212
|14806.49
|0.83%
|Brimfield
|6
|161.06
|272
|7301.19
|0%
|Brockton
|4254
|4329.85
|18000
|18320.94
|4.87%
|Brookfield
|19
|518.88
|275
|7510.15
|0%
|Brookline
|399
|619.72
|5745
|8922.97
|1.06%
|Buckland
|8
|430.00
|27
|1451.25
|0%
|Burlington
|267
|965.87
|2842
|10280.90
|0.56%
|Cambridge
|978
|867.13
|21074
|18684.96
|0.67%
|Canton
|290
|1257.33
|3415
|14806.20
|1.08%
|Carlisle
|18
|377.46
|421
|8828.30
|1.90%
|Carver
|59
|484.55
|1112
|9132.52
|1.10%
|Charlemont
|<5
|*
|112
|9401.88
|3.45%
|Charlton
|83
|589.82
|1518
|10787.28
|3.88%
|Chatham
|19
|324.45
|678
|11577.59
|0.93%
|Chelmsford
|337
|936.59
|4735
|13159.50
|1.17%
|Chelsea
|2955
|7845.56
|8740
|23204.82
|7.46%
|Cheshire
|<5
|*
|244
|8184.09
|0%
|Chester
|<5
|*
|90
|6631.64
|0%
|Chesterfield
|<5
|*
|74
|6046.57
|0%
|Chicopee
|457
|801.54
|5579
|9785.14
|2.83%
|Chilmark
|<5
|*
|383
|49496.88
|0%
|Clarksburg
|7
|415.82
|100
|5940.35
|0%
|Clinton
|253
|1797.48
|1898
|13484.67
|3.61%
|Cohasset
|27
|364.89
|618
|8351.88
|1.68%
|Colrain
|<5
|*
|115
|7161.10
|0%
|Concord
|173
|923.90
|2987
|15951.97
|0.85%
|Conway
|<5
|*
|167
|8613.99
|0%
|Cummington
|<5
|*
|86
|10806.56
|0%
|Dalton
|16
|245.32
|626
|9598.08
|6.17%
|Danvers
|738
|2584.41
|4610
|16143.82
|2.35%
|Dartmouth
|391
|1061.94
|4510
|12248.97
|3.14%
|Dedham
|409
|1507.84
|3392
|12505.15
|1.59%
|Deerfield
|10
|187.53
|461
|8645.02
|0%
|Dennis
|95
|718.41
|1387
|10488.81
|0.90%
|Dighton
|67
|853.96
|762
|9712.24
|0%
|Douglas
|48
|510.66
|708
|7532.19
|0.76%
|Dover
|18
|345.41
|442
|8481.74
|0%
|Dracut
|473
|1464.16
|4732
|14647.75
|2.83%
|Dudley
|96
|775.20
|937
|7566.30
|4.22%
|Dunstable
|11
|330.13
|267
|8013.09
|2.44%
|Duxbury
|116
|766.52
|1883
|12442.73
|1.31%
|East Bridgewater
|181
|1226.59
|1563
|10592.02
|2.02%
|East Brookfield
|13
|579.98
|156
|6959.79
|0%
|East Longmeadow
|274
|1619.91
|1867
|11037.86
|0.87%
|Eastham
|10
|215.22
|422
|9082.32
|0%
|Easthampton
|86
|530.42
|1549
|9553.75
|1.27%
|Easton
|275
|1160.42
|2644
|11156.93
|1.53%
|Edgartown
|8
|195.04
|1032
|25160.75
|0.26%
|Egremont
|5
|456.27
|79
|7209.10
|0%
|Erving
|6
|286.53
|161
|7688.51
|0%
|Essex
|24
|645.04
|327
|8788.70
|0%
|Everett
|1770
|3646.75
|7435
|15318.40
|4.47%
|Fairhaven
|243
|1515.86
|2454
|15308.27
|1.61%
|Fall River
|1622
|1813.36
|13468
|15056.93
|6.17%
|Falmouth
|204
|652.77
|4149
|13276.18
|1.38%
|Fitchburg
|800
|1897.86
|6394
|15168.67
|4.82%
|Florida
|<5
|*
|41
|5223.09
|0%
|Foxborough
|116
|640.43
|1752
|9672.71
|0.86%
|Framingham
|1745
|2343.34
|9858
|13238.21
|1.82%
|Franklin
|137
|405.18
|2716
|8032.61
|1.08%
|Freetown
|102
|1127.29
|906
|10012.95
|4.82%
|Gardner
|195
|975.49
|3895
|19484.85
|0.86%
|Georgetown
|61
|682.80
|750
|8395.04
|2.01%
|Gill
|<5
|*
|93
|5582.38
|0%
|Gloucester
|258
|901.31
|2687
|9386.92
|0.56%
|Goshen
|<5
|*
|34
|2963.45
|0%
|Gosnold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0%
|Grafton
|98
|491.37
|1612
|8082.50
|1.99%
|Granby
|31
|504.76
|455
|7408.60
|3.60%
|Granville
|13
|835.31
|145
|9316.94
|9.38%
|Great Barrington
|73
|1074.20
|1208
|17775.83
|0.63%
|Greenfield
|206
|1186.33
|2209
|12721.41
|0.74%
|Groton
|43
|369.24
|1028
|8827.48
|0%
|Groveland
|38
|556.07
|619
|9058.10
|5.95%
|Hadley
|45
|782.56
|763
|13268.77
|0.75%
|Halifax
|56
|732.85
|773
|10115.95
|0%
|Hamilton
|37
|495.05
|681
|9111.57
|1.27%
|Hampden
|98
|1983.49
|516
|10443.70
|1.47%
|Hancock
|<5
|*
|19
|2923.51
|0%
|Hanover
|78
|544.51
|1319
|9207.79
|2.17%
|Hanson
|110
|1027.39
|1081
|10096.45
|1.19%
|Hardwick
|9
|271.78
|197
|5949.00
|0%
|Harvard
|18
|259.84
|462
|6669.24
|0%
|Harwich
|128
|1018.86
|1516
|12067.11
|3.37%
|Hatfield
|17
|523.54
|304
|9362.10
|0%
|Haverhill
|1247
|1893.83
|9285
|14101.18
|3.65%
|Hawley
|0
|0
|10
|3413.88
|0%
|Heath
|0
|0
|30
|4972.23
|0%
|Hingham
|281
|1181.28
|2801
|11775.00
|1.18%
|Hinsdale
|<5
|*
|204
|9592.46
|3.23%
|Holbrook
|194
|1717.57
|1432
|12678.13
|2.65%
|Holden
|122
|646.84
|2150
|11399.24
|0.34%
|Holland
|8
|312.46
|149
|5819.59
|0%
|Holliston
|56
|406.25
|1340
|9721.09
|0%
|Holyoke
|925
|2244.91
|6336
|15377.00
|2.99%
|Hopedale
|42
|739.56
|779
|13717.15
|0%
|Hopkinton
|131
|802.97
|1725
|10573.46
|3.03%
|Hubbardston
|7
|150.19
|397
|8518.01
|1.32%
|Hudson
|191
|911.85
|2042
|9748.65
|0.59%
|Hull
|51
|516.38
|955
|9669.43
|1.35%
|Huntington
|15
|678.31
|186
|8411.08
|0%
|Ipswich
|70
|520.57
|1466
|10902.12
|0%
|Kingston
|137
|1010.07
|1527
|11258.25
|2.60%
|Lakeville
|62
|549.13
|1019
|9025.14
|2.46%
|Lancaster
|101
|1178.83
|802
|9360.63
|1.85%
|Lanesborough
|8
|262.63
|240
|7878.85
|0%
|Lawrence
|3639
|4126.98
|16774
|19023.34
|7.05%
|Lee
|19
|323.14
|613
|10425.53
|0%
|Leicester
|151
|1340.57
|1248
|11079.67
|1.29%
|Lenox
|13
|266.47
|871
|17853.37
|0%
|Leominster
|702
|1729.40
|6337
|15611.43
|3.71%
|Leverett
|<5
|*
|172
|8515.41
|0%
|Lexington
|327
|960.49
|3043
|8938.14
|1.53%
|Leyden
|0
|0
|14
|2232.71
|0%
|Lincoln
|41
|473.83
|776
|8968.02
|1.49%
|Littleton
|100
|1029.00
|963
|9909.25
|1.09%
|Longmeadow
|219
|1412.01
|1647
|10619.13
|1.13%
|Lowell
|2924
|2502.17
|20214
|17297.81
|4.10%
|Ludlow
|126
|603.91
|2139
|10252.09
|0.59%
|Lunenburg
|64
|614.98
|1115
|10714.03
|1.24%
|Lynn
|3666
|3633.18
|15764
|15622.89
|4.81%
|Lynnfield
|98
|841.27
|1341
|11511.71
|1.86%
|Malden
|1250
|1844.92
|8797
|12983.79
|3.11%
|Manchester
|20
|404.34
|391
|7904.78
|0%
|Mansfield
|165
|698.08
|2306
|9756.25
|1.31%
|Marblehead
|237
|1233.25
|2405
|12514.59
|1.89%
|Marion
|13
|280.14
|653
|14071.74
|0%
|Marlborough
|995
|2290.57
|5969
|13741.10
|2.70%
|Marshfield
|169
|653.53
|2472
|9559.34
|0%
|Mashpee
|64
|416.18
|1744
|11340.97
|1.10%
|Mattapoisett
|37
|639.98
|607
|10499.13
|2.27%
|Maynard
|70
|670.84
|1130
|10829.34
|0%
|Medfield
|38
|333.32
|1047
|9183.90
|1.52%
|Medford
|1039
|1708.48
|8372
|13766.48
|2.42%
|Medway
|119
|909.79
|1213
|9273.74
|1.32%
|Melrose
|247
|854.02
|3404
|11769.51
|1.28%
|Mendon
|30
|517.86
|494
|8527.35
|0%
|Merrimac
|35
|547.73
|641
|10031.36
|0%
|Methuen
|1029
|1921.53
|7295
|13622.53
|3.38%
|Middleborough
|270
|1002.90
|2960
|10994.79
|2.45%
|Middlefield
|0
|0
|16
|3526.88
|0%
|Middleton
|167
|1618.32
|1163
|11270.13
|1.29%
|Milford
|651
|2221.60
|4109
|14022.34
|1.39%
|Millbury
|214
|1566.95
|1613
|11810.71
|1.37%
|Millis
|49
|620.59
|732
|9270.86
|3.51%
|Millville
|21
|591.42
|272
|7660.34
|7.32%
|Milton
|305
|1065.33
|2882
|10066.45
|1.49%
|Monroe
|0
|0
|9
|9059.21
|0%
|Monson
|39
|462.35
|634
|7516.07
|2.65%
|Montague
|29
|339.24
|877
|10259.04
|1.26%
|Monterey
|<5
|*
|64
|6859.19
|9.09%
|Montgomery
|<5
|*
|15
|1693.97
|0%
|Mount Washington
|0
|0
|3
|2213.15
|0%
|Nahant
|40
|1222.52
|384
|11736.22
|0.56%
|Nantucket
|19
|167.56
|1334
|11764.19
|0%
|Natick
|419
|1166.40
|3692
|10277.67
|1.64%
|Needham
|333
|1136.05
|3181
|10852.14
|1.34%
|New Ashford
|0
|0
|8
|4407.64
|1.29%
|New Bedford
|2157
|2166.64
|14866
|14932.43
|5.70%
|New Braintree
|<5
|*
|66
|6233.78
|0%
|New Marlborough
|7
|457.53
|83
|5424.98
|0%
|New Salem
|<5
|*
|79
|8006.46
|0%
|Newbury
|14
|210.57
|611
|9189.79
|0.75%
|Newburyport
|99
|556.06
|2414
|13558.97
|0.69%
|Newton
|773
|842.71
|10585
|11539.60
|0.66%
|Norfolk
|27
|218.70
|1938
|15697.62
|0%
|North Adams
|46
|352.30
|967
|7405.97
|0%
|North Andover
|346
|1143.85
|4042
|13362.60
|1.29%
|North Attleborough
|258
|853.88
|2507
|8297.20
|3.14%
|North Brookfield
|17
|365.86
|358
|7704.49
|1.45%
|North Reading
|192
|1161.19
|1524
|9216.95
|1.74%
|Northampton
|281
|961.29
|3775
|12914.17
|1.00%
|Northborough
|224
|1636.13
|1738
|12694.65
|1.21%
|Northbridge
|312
|1734.85
|2061
|11459.99
|0.41%
|Northfield
|<5
|*
|229
|7689.07
|0%
|Norton
|135
|679.66
|1839
|9258.46
|0.90%
|Norwell
|122
|1139.67
|1043
|9743.20
|0.62%
|Norwood
|580
|1926.13
|4296
|14266.62
|1.70%
|Oak Bluffs
|6
|116.08
|747
|14451.70
|0.45%
|Oakham
|7
|331.31
|151
|7146.87
|0%
|Orange
|41
|502.28
|847
|10376.35
|0.70%
|Orleans
|16
|283.29
|550
|9737.97
|0%
|Otis
|<5
|*
|109
|5867.00
|0%
|Oxford
|82
|594.95
|1217
|8829.94
|1.05%
|Palmer
|50
|420.37
|1025
|8617.49
|0.56%
|Paxton
|33
|666.77
|406
|8203.23
|1.49%
|Peabody
|1001
|1795.01
|6896
|12366.02
|1.92%
|Pelham
|<5
|*
|101
|8100.55
|0%
|Pembroke
|92
|492.69
|1649
|8830.85
|0.75%
|Pepperell
|52
|423.42
|876
|7133.01
|0.78%
|Peru
|<5
|*
|58
|6898.16
|0%
|Petersham
|7
|552.57
|128
|10104.20
|0%
|Phillipston
|16
|933.38
|162
|9450.43
|3.57%
|Pittsfield
|179
|404.27
|5154
|11640.13
|0.77%
|Plainfield
|<5
|*
|51
|8081.04
|0%
|Plainville
|65
|712.43
|861
|9436.96
|0.79%
|Plymouth
|610
|983.30
|7038
|11345.01
|3.04%
|Plympton
|11
|368.01
|265
|8865.60
|0%
|Princeton
|6
|183.92
|320
|9808.88
|0%
|Provincetown
|22
|838.46
|744
|28355.05
|0%
|Quincy
|1148
|1135.06
|11264
|11137.01
|2.16%
|Randolph
|955
|2790.85
|5334
|15587.82
|2.87%
|Raynham
|239
|1600.05
|1806
|12090.74
|1.12%
|Reading
|300
|1091.55
|2958
|10762.66
|0.58%
|Rehoboth
|63
|499.37
|954
|7561.89
|0.76%
|Revere
|1808
|2968.01
|8963
|14713.62
|5.54%
|Richmond
|5
|376.53
|110
|8283.73
|0%
|Rochester
|37
|656.31
|532
|9436.65
|5.80%
|Rockland
|286
|1585.68
|2108
|11687.45
|1.15%
|Rockport
|82
|1251.11
|647
|9871.54
|0.65%
|Rowe
|0
|0
|29
|8470.24
|0%
|Rowley
|59
|955.68
|698
|11306.23
|5.59%
|Royalston
|<5
|*
|100
|7843.07
|0%
|Russell
|14
|741.91
|127
|6730.14
|11.54%
|Rutland
|53
|588.30
|775
|8602.47
|0%
|Salem
|637
|1414.97
|5615
|12472.64
|2.50%
|Salisbury
|53
|599.51
|871
|9852.27
|0.74%
|Sandisfield
|<5
|*
|147
|15736.99
|0%
|Sandwich
|95
|451.63
|1718
|8167.45
|0.61%
|Saugus
|557
|1959.52
|3973
|13976.94
|1.88%
|Savoy
|<5
|*
|39
|6168.10
|0%
|Scituate
|190
|1048.48
|1787
|9861.21
|2.38%
|Seekonk
|82
|585.62
|1134
|8098.66
|1.21%
|Sharon
|159
|868.34
|1837
|10032.37
|0.96%
|Sheffield
|15
|485.90
|266
|8616.70
|0%
|Shelburne
|8
|432.60
|338
|18277.44
|0%
|Sherborn
|15
|390.90
|373
|9720.30
|0%
|Shirley
|177
|2099.87
|2473
|29338.91
|3.13%
|Shrewsbury
|326
|827.43
|3842
|9751.54
|1.33%
|Shutesbury
|<5
|*
|129
|7345.69
|0%
|Somerset
|204
|1102.25
|2598
|14037.49
|1.70%
|Somerville
|971
|1268.64
|14756
|19279.20
|0.87%
|South Hadley
|147
|812.19
|1395
|7707.56
|2.34%
|Southampton
|31
|516.19
|453
|7543.02
|1.19%
|Southborough
|42
|431.98
|947
|9740.11
|0.96%
|Southbridge
|169
|1003.37
|1487
|8828.47
|1.62%
|Southwick
|54
|551.39
|813
|8301.55
|2.07%
|Spencer
|53
|460.06
|1060
|9201.21
|2.13%
|Springfield
|2872
|1813.90
|18248
|11525.07
|4.25%
|Sterling
|122
|1549.53
|915
|11621.49
|3.39%
|Stockbridge
|14
|802.96
|220
|12617.95
|0%
|Stoneham
|388
|1739.60
|3223
|14450.36
|3.71%
|Stoughton
|617
|2230.86
|3911
|14140.80
|3.26%
|Stow
|27
|374.49
|591
|8197.23
|0%
|Sturbridge
|43
|411.79
|638
|6109.88
|1.81%
|Sudbury
|197
|1100.32
|1935
|10807.71
|0.31%
|Sunderland
|9
|236.75
|285
|7497.08
|0%
|Sutton
|50
|556.51
|755
|8403.35
|0.65%
|Swampscott
|133
|970.33
|1923
|14029.67
|1.63%
|Swansea
|135
|845.36
|1910
|11960.30
|3.93%
|Taunton
|983
|1716.17
|7595
|13259.71
|3.48%
|Templeton
|124
|1388.43
|990
|11085.03
|2.46%
|Tewksbury
|586
|1903.17
|4955
|16092.54
|1.11%
|Tisbury
|8
|192.25
|1328
|31912.73
|0.21%
|Tolland
|<5
|*
|13
|3079.79
|0%
|Topsfield
|116
|1984.96
|753
|12885.15
|2.31%
|Townsend
|35
|382.56
|868
|9487.47
|0%
|Truro
|10
|506.37
|236
|11950.41
|0%
|Tyngsborough
|93
|775.59
|1324
|11041.76
|0.53%
|Tyringham
|<5
|*
|28
|11151.84
|0%
|Upton
|24
|265.46
|549
|6072.33
|0%
|Uxbridge
|78
|506.06
|1223
|7934.71
|1.42%
|Wakefield
|316
|1170.16
|3629
|13438.34
|0.39%
|Wales
|<5
|*
|115
|6033.93
|0%
|Walpole
|236
|911.17
|3074
|11868.40
|1.55%
|Waltham
|1243
|1864.70
|7556
|11335.21
|1.90%
|Ware
|33
|325.48
|827
|8156.81
|1.44%
|Wareham
|213
|889.32
|2535
|10584.20
|0.93%
|Warren
|23
|424.20
|333
|6141.68
|1.59%
|Warwick
|0
|0
|62
|8272.02
|0%
|Washington
|<5
|*
|34
|7443.88
|0%
|Watertown
|394
|1187.72
|3906
|11774.74
|1.58%
|Wayland
|108
|813.13
|1460
|10992.31
|1.53%
|Webster
|257
|1494.97
|2274
|13227.85
|3.06%
|Wellesley
|238
|800.41
|2554
|8589.30
|1.73%
|Wellfleet
|5
|181.25
|304
|11019.70
|2.00%
|Wendell
|0
|0
|80
|10952.50
|0%
|Wenham
|19
|364.96
|327
|6281.11
|1.30%
|West Boylston
|43
|547.76
|865
|11018.83
|0.80%
|West Bridgewater
|140
|1931.70
|896
|12362.85
|2.02%
|West Brookfield
|19
|512.19
|499
|13451.67
|0%
|West Newbury
|10
|245.01
|378
|9261.30
|2.22%
|West Springfield
|377
|1279.82
|3050
|10354.02
|2.66%
|West Stockbridge
|5
|418.16
|120
|10035.96
|0%
|West Tisbury
|10
|346.86
|444
|15400.79
|1.81%
|Westborough
|335
|1777.93
|2221
|11787.39
|0.33%
|Westfield
|461
|1108.75
|4145
|9969.11
|2.34%
|Westford
|144
|622.32
|2274
|9827.42
|1.43%
|Westhampton
|5
|293.92
|96
|5643.30
|0%
|Westminster
|32
|436.43
|764
|10419.88
|0.76%
|Weston
|111
|1000.56
|1463
|13187.61
|0.65%
|Westport
|100
|600.82
|1680
|10093.80
|2.29%
|Westwood
|129
|875.21
|1648
|11180.94
|1.06%
|Weymouth
|726
|1294.96
|6674
|11904.40
|1.52%
|Whately
|5
|340.12
|54
|3673.34
|0%
|Whitman
|189
|1225.70
|1586
|10285.48
|1.35%
|Wilbraham
|225
|1547.20
|1464
|10067.09
|0.97%
|Williamsburg
|10
|405.37
|363
|14715.07
|0%
|Williamstown
|82
|1112.81
|816
|11073.80
|0%
|Wilmington
|333
|1366.26
|2565
|10523.86
|1.88%
|Winchendon
|89
|828.17
|1193
|11101.14
|1.27%
|Winchester
|119
|533.06
|2531
|11337.71
|0.66%
|Windsor
|0
|0
|59
|6907.10
|0%
|Winthrop
|263
|1395.43
|2226
|11810.77
|3.59%
|Woburn
|646
|1556.97
|5102
|12296.66
|4.29%
|Worcester
|5301
|2762.83
|30397
|15842.61
|4.17%
|Worthington
|0
|0
|89
|8393.57
|0%
|Wrentham
|192
|1702.96
|1615
|14324.40
|1.17%
|Yarmouth
|115
|478.70
|2364
|9840.46
|0.67%
|Unknown2
|262
|*
|35258
|*
|*
Click here for more coronavirus coverage.
