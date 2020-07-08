Health officials release updated town-by-town breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health released an updated list Wednesday detailing the number of coronavirus cases in cities and towns across the Commonwealth.

On Wednesday, there were 30 new coronavirus-related deaths reported, bringing the state’s death toll to 8,028 with 104,961 confirmed cases.

Below is a full town-by-town breakdown. The “rate” column indicates the number of cases per 100,000 people. The number provides a standardized way to compare the burden of disease in cities and towns regardless of the size of their population, according to health officials.

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Abington 235 1308.39 1994 11101.86 1.07% Acton 162 682.62 2214 9329.09 0.73% Acushnet 93 889.66 1103 10551.58 1.04% Adams 35 422.67 624 7535.60 0% Agawam 464 1622.13 3299 11533.21 2.90% Alford <5 * 25 5359.67 0% Amesbury 181 1087.39 1846 11090.17 1.10% Amherst 97 239.52 2227 5499.05 0.92% Andover 316 877.41 4057 11264.72 1.66% Aquinnah <5 * 68 25647.81 0% Arlington 308 672.36 4633 10113.75 0.35% Ashburnham 32 509.56 583 9283.58 0% Ashby 15 433.84 267 7722.40 0% Ashfield <5 * 113 6589.36 0% Ashland 248 1272.27 1980 10157.60 3.60% Athol 67 559.96 1428 11934.69 1.42% Attleboro 666 1439.45 4921 10635.91 2.51% Auburn 216 1309.69 1960 11884.25 1.13% Avon 74 1689.23 541 12349.64 2.33% Ayer 142 1757.43 2237 27685.72 7.05% Barnstable 368 820.60 4637 10339.95 1.08% Barre 62 1115.56 519 9338.28 0% Becket 15 833.13 149 8275.72 3.57% Bedford 274 1839.37 4862 32638.79 1.63% Belchertown 105 659.43 1261 7919.49 0.83% Bellingham 136 760.78 1523 8519.64 3.73%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Belmont 231 845.96 2535 9283.61 0.84% Berkley 71 1047.17 709 10456.97 4.82% Berlin 20 626.32 312 9770.62 1.69% Bernardston 7 334.77 192 9182.23 3.03% Beverly 619 1503.64 4640 11271.26 2.28% Billerica 557 1278.02 4815 11047.87 2.79% Blackstone 55 608.11 859 9497.61 3.95% Blandford <5 * 66 5433.34 0% Bolton 11 217.71 436 8629.25 0% Boston 14160 2037.50 97288 13998.91 2.27% Bourne 158 755.26 2105 10062.14 1.32% Boxborough 26 509.05 453 8869.15 1.18% Boxford 43 557.20 682 8837.39 1.59% Boylston 20 445.55 433 9646.08 0% Braintree 814 2068.10 5190 13186.07 0.97% Brewster 103 1039.11 982 9906.85 0.71% Bridgewater 359 1262.00 4212 14806.49 0.83% Brimfield 6 161.06 272 7301.19 0% Brockton 4254 4329.85 18000 18320.94 4.87% Brookfield 19 518.88 275 7510.15 0% Brookline 399 619.72 5745 8922.97 1.06% Buckland 8 430.00 27 1451.25 0% Burlington 267 965.87 2842 10280.90 0.56% Cambridge 978 867.13 21074 18684.96 0.67% Canton 290 1257.33 3415 14806.20 1.08% Carlisle 18 377.46 421 8828.30 1.90%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Carver 59 484.55 1112 9132.52 1.10% Charlemont <5 * 112 9401.88 3.45% Charlton 83 589.82 1518 10787.28 3.88% Chatham 19 324.45 678 11577.59 0.93% Chelmsford 337 936.59 4735 13159.50 1.17% Chelsea 2955 7845.56 8740 23204.82 7.46% Cheshire <5 * 244 8184.09 0% Chester <5 * 90 6631.64 0% Chesterfield <5 * 74 6046.57 0% Chicopee 457 801.54 5579 9785.14 2.83% Chilmark <5 * 383 49496.88 0% Clarksburg 7 415.82 100 5940.35 0% Clinton 253 1797.48 1898 13484.67 3.61% Cohasset 27 364.89 618 8351.88 1.68% Colrain <5 * 115 7161.10 0% Concord 173 923.90 2987 15951.97 0.85% Conway <5 * 167 8613.99 0% Cummington <5 * 86 10806.56 0% Dalton 16 245.32 626 9598.08 6.17% Danvers 738 2584.41 4610 16143.82 2.35% Dartmouth 391 1061.94 4510 12248.97 3.14% Dedham 409 1507.84 3392 12505.15 1.59% Deerfield 10 187.53 461 8645.02 0% Dennis 95 718.41 1387 10488.81 0.90% Dighton 67 853.96 762 9712.24 0% Douglas 48 510.66 708 7532.19 0.76%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Dover 18 345.41 442 8481.74 0% Dracut 473 1464.16 4732 14647.75 2.83% Dudley 96 775.20 937 7566.30 4.22% Dunstable 11 330.13 267 8013.09 2.44% Duxbury 116 766.52 1883 12442.73 1.31% East Bridgewater 181 1226.59 1563 10592.02 2.02% East Brookfield 13 579.98 156 6959.79 0% East Longmeadow 274 1619.91 1867 11037.86 0.87% Eastham 10 215.22 422 9082.32 0% Easthampton 86 530.42 1549 9553.75 1.27% Easton 275 1160.42 2644 11156.93 1.53% Edgartown 8 195.04 1032 25160.75 0.26% Egremont 5 456.27 79 7209.10 0% Erving 6 286.53 161 7688.51 0% Essex 24 645.04 327 8788.70 0% Everett 1770 3646.75 7435 15318.40 4.47% Fairhaven 243 1515.86 2454 15308.27 1.61% Fall River 1622 1813.36 13468 15056.93 6.17% Falmouth 204 652.77 4149 13276.18 1.38% Fitchburg 800 1897.86 6394 15168.67 4.82% Florida <5 * 41 5223.09 0% Foxborough 116 640.43 1752 9672.71 0.86% Framingham 1745 2343.34 9858 13238.21 1.82% Franklin 137 405.18 2716 8032.61 1.08% Freetown 102 1127.29 906 10012.95 4.82% Gardner 195 975.49 3895 19484.85 0.86%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Georgetown 61 682.80 750 8395.04 2.01% Gill <5 * 93 5582.38 0% Gloucester 258 901.31 2687 9386.92 0.56% Goshen <5 * 34 2963.45 0% Gosnold 0 0 0 0 0% Grafton 98 491.37 1612 8082.50 1.99% Granby 31 504.76 455 7408.60 3.60% Granville 13 835.31 145 9316.94 9.38% Great Barrington 73 1074.20 1208 17775.83 0.63% Greenfield 206 1186.33 2209 12721.41 0.74% Groton 43 369.24 1028 8827.48 0% Groveland 38 556.07 619 9058.10 5.95% Hadley 45 782.56 763 13268.77 0.75% Halifax 56 732.85 773 10115.95 0% Hamilton 37 495.05 681 9111.57 1.27% Hampden 98 1983.49 516 10443.70 1.47% Hancock <5 * 19 2923.51 0% Hanover 78 544.51 1319 9207.79 2.17% Hanson 110 1027.39 1081 10096.45 1.19% Hardwick 9 271.78 197 5949.00 0% Harvard 18 259.84 462 6669.24 0% Harwich 128 1018.86 1516 12067.11 3.37% Hatfield 17 523.54 304 9362.10 0% Haverhill 1247 1893.83 9285 14101.18 3.65% Hawley 0 0 10 3413.88 0% Heath 0 0 30 4972.23 0%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Hingham 281 1181.28 2801 11775.00 1.18% Hinsdale <5 * 204 9592.46 3.23% Holbrook 194 1717.57 1432 12678.13 2.65% Holden 122 646.84 2150 11399.24 0.34% Holland 8 312.46 149 5819.59 0% Holliston 56 406.25 1340 9721.09 0% Holyoke 925 2244.91 6336 15377.00 2.99% Hopedale 42 739.56 779 13717.15 0% Hopkinton 131 802.97 1725 10573.46 3.03% Hubbardston 7 150.19 397 8518.01 1.32% Hudson 191 911.85 2042 9748.65 0.59% Hull 51 516.38 955 9669.43 1.35% Huntington 15 678.31 186 8411.08 0% Ipswich 70 520.57 1466 10902.12 0% Kingston 137 1010.07 1527 11258.25 2.60% Lakeville 62 549.13 1019 9025.14 2.46% Lancaster 101 1178.83 802 9360.63 1.85% Lanesborough 8 262.63 240 7878.85 0% Lawrence 3639 4126.98 16774 19023.34 7.05% Lee 19 323.14 613 10425.53 0% Leicester 151 1340.57 1248 11079.67 1.29% Lenox 13 266.47 871 17853.37 0% Leominster 702 1729.40 6337 15611.43 3.71% Leverett <5 * 172 8515.41 0% Lexington 327 960.49 3043 8938.14 1.53% Leyden 0 0 14 2232.71 0%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Lincoln 41 473.83 776 8968.02 1.49% Littleton 100 1029.00 963 9909.25 1.09% Longmeadow 219 1412.01 1647 10619.13 1.13% Lowell 2924 2502.17 20214 17297.81 4.10% Ludlow 126 603.91 2139 10252.09 0.59% Lunenburg 64 614.98 1115 10714.03 1.24% Lynn 3666 3633.18 15764 15622.89 4.81% Lynnfield 98 841.27 1341 11511.71 1.86% Malden 1250 1844.92 8797 12983.79 3.11% Manchester 20 404.34 391 7904.78 0% Mansfield 165 698.08 2306 9756.25 1.31% Marblehead 237 1233.25 2405 12514.59 1.89% Marion 13 280.14 653 14071.74 0% Marlborough 995 2290.57 5969 13741.10 2.70% Marshfield 169 653.53 2472 9559.34 0% Mashpee 64 416.18 1744 11340.97 1.10% Mattapoisett 37 639.98 607 10499.13 2.27% Maynard 70 670.84 1130 10829.34 0% Medfield 38 333.32 1047 9183.90 1.52% Medford 1039 1708.48 8372 13766.48 2.42% Medway 119 909.79 1213 9273.74 1.32% Melrose 247 854.02 3404 11769.51 1.28% Mendon 30 517.86 494 8527.35 0% Merrimac 35 547.73 641 10031.36 0% Methuen 1029 1921.53 7295 13622.53 3.38% Middleborough 270 1002.90 2960 10994.79 2.45%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Middlefield 0 0 16 3526.88 0% Middleton 167 1618.32 1163 11270.13 1.29% Milford 651 2221.60 4109 14022.34 1.39% Millbury 214 1566.95 1613 11810.71 1.37% Millis 49 620.59 732 9270.86 3.51% Millville 21 591.42 272 7660.34 7.32% Milton 305 1065.33 2882 10066.45 1.49% Monroe 0 0 9 9059.21 0% Monson 39 462.35 634 7516.07 2.65% Montague 29 339.24 877 10259.04 1.26% Monterey <5 * 64 6859.19 9.09% Montgomery <5 * 15 1693.97 0% Mount Washington 0 0 3 2213.15 0% Nahant 40 1222.52 384 11736.22 0.56% Nantucket 19 167.56 1334 11764.19 0% Natick 419 1166.40 3692 10277.67 1.64% Needham 333 1136.05 3181 10852.14 1.34% New Ashford 0 0 8 4407.64 1.29% New Bedford 2157 2166.64 14866 14932.43 5.70% New Braintree <5 * 66 6233.78 0% New Marlborough 7 457.53 83 5424.98 0% New Salem <5 * 79 8006.46 0% Newbury 14 210.57 611 9189.79 0.75% Newburyport 99 556.06 2414 13558.97 0.69% Newton 773 842.71 10585 11539.60 0.66% Norfolk 27 218.70 1938 15697.62 0%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) North Adams 46 352.30 967 7405.97 0% North Andover 346 1143.85 4042 13362.60 1.29% North Attleborough 258 853.88 2507 8297.20 3.14% North Brookfield 17 365.86 358 7704.49 1.45% North Reading 192 1161.19 1524 9216.95 1.74% Northampton 281 961.29 3775 12914.17 1.00% Northborough 224 1636.13 1738 12694.65 1.21% Northbridge 312 1734.85 2061 11459.99 0.41% Northfield <5 * 229 7689.07 0% Norton 135 679.66 1839 9258.46 0.90% Norwell 122 1139.67 1043 9743.20 0.62% Norwood 580 1926.13 4296 14266.62 1.70% Oak Bluffs 6 116.08 747 14451.70 0.45% Oakham 7 331.31 151 7146.87 0% Orange 41 502.28 847 10376.35 0.70% Orleans 16 283.29 550 9737.97 0% Otis <5 * 109 5867.00 0% Oxford 82 594.95 1217 8829.94 1.05% Palmer 50 420.37 1025 8617.49 0.56% Paxton 33 666.77 406 8203.23 1.49% Peabody 1001 1795.01 6896 12366.02 1.92% Pelham <5 * 101 8100.55 0% Pembroke 92 492.69 1649 8830.85 0.75% Pepperell 52 423.42 876 7133.01 0.78% Peru <5 * 58 6898.16 0% Petersham 7 552.57 128 10104.20 0%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Phillipston 16 933.38 162 9450.43 3.57% Pittsfield 179 404.27 5154 11640.13 0.77% Plainfield <5 * 51 8081.04 0% Plainville 65 712.43 861 9436.96 0.79% Plymouth 610 983.30 7038 11345.01 3.04% Plympton 11 368.01 265 8865.60 0% Princeton 6 183.92 320 9808.88 0% Provincetown 22 838.46 744 28355.05 0% Quincy 1148 1135.06 11264 11137.01 2.16% Randolph 955 2790.85 5334 15587.82 2.87% Raynham 239 1600.05 1806 12090.74 1.12% Reading 300 1091.55 2958 10762.66 0.58% Rehoboth 63 499.37 954 7561.89 0.76% Revere 1808 2968.01 8963 14713.62 5.54% Richmond 5 376.53 110 8283.73 0% Rochester 37 656.31 532 9436.65 5.80% Rockland 286 1585.68 2108 11687.45 1.15% Rockport 82 1251.11 647 9871.54 0.65% Rowe 0 0 29 8470.24 0% Rowley 59 955.68 698 11306.23 5.59% Royalston <5 * 100 7843.07 0% Russell 14 741.91 127 6730.14 11.54% Rutland 53 588.30 775 8602.47 0% Salem 637 1414.97 5615 12472.64 2.50% Salisbury 53 599.51 871 9852.27 0.74% Sandisfield <5 * 147 15736.99 0%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Sandwich 95 451.63 1718 8167.45 0.61% Saugus 557 1959.52 3973 13976.94 1.88% Savoy <5 * 39 6168.10 0% Scituate 190 1048.48 1787 9861.21 2.38% Seekonk 82 585.62 1134 8098.66 1.21% Sharon 159 868.34 1837 10032.37 0.96% Sheffield 15 485.90 266 8616.70 0% Shelburne 8 432.60 338 18277.44 0% Sherborn 15 390.90 373 9720.30 0% Shirley 177 2099.87 2473 29338.91 3.13% Shrewsbury 326 827.43 3842 9751.54 1.33% Shutesbury <5 * 129 7345.69 0% Somerset 204 1102.25 2598 14037.49 1.70% Somerville 971 1268.64 14756 19279.20 0.87% South Hadley 147 812.19 1395 7707.56 2.34% Southampton 31 516.19 453 7543.02 1.19% Southborough 42 431.98 947 9740.11 0.96% Southbridge 169 1003.37 1487 8828.47 1.62% Southwick 54 551.39 813 8301.55 2.07% Spencer 53 460.06 1060 9201.21 2.13% Springfield 2872 1813.90 18248 11525.07 4.25% Sterling 122 1549.53 915 11621.49 3.39% Stockbridge 14 802.96 220 12617.95 0% Stoneham 388 1739.60 3223 14450.36 3.71% Stoughton 617 2230.86 3911 14140.80 3.26% Stow 27 374.49 591 8197.23 0%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Sturbridge 43 411.79 638 6109.88 1.81% Sudbury 197 1100.32 1935 10807.71 0.31% Sunderland 9 236.75 285 7497.08 0% Sutton 50 556.51 755 8403.35 0.65% Swampscott 133 970.33 1923 14029.67 1.63% Swansea 135 845.36 1910 11960.30 3.93% Taunton 983 1716.17 7595 13259.71 3.48% Templeton 124 1388.43 990 11085.03 2.46% Tewksbury 586 1903.17 4955 16092.54 1.11% Tisbury 8 192.25 1328 31912.73 0.21% Tolland <5 * 13 3079.79 0% Topsfield 116 1984.96 753 12885.15 2.31% Townsend 35 382.56 868 9487.47 0% Truro 10 506.37 236 11950.41 0% Tyngsborough 93 775.59 1324 11041.76 0.53% Tyringham <5 * 28 11151.84 0% Upton 24 265.46 549 6072.33 0% Uxbridge 78 506.06 1223 7934.71 1.42% Wakefield 316 1170.16 3629 13438.34 0.39% Wales <5 * 115 6033.93 0% Walpole 236 911.17 3074 11868.40 1.55% Waltham 1243 1864.70 7556 11335.21 1.90% Ware 33 325.48 827 8156.81 1.44% Wareham 213 889.32 2535 10584.20 0.93% Warren 23 424.20 333 6141.68 1.59% Warwick 0 0 62 8272.02 0%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Washington <5 * 34 7443.88 0% Watertown 394 1187.72 3906 11774.74 1.58% Wayland 108 813.13 1460 10992.31 1.53% Webster 257 1494.97 2274 13227.85 3.06% Wellesley 238 800.41 2554 8589.30 1.73% Wellfleet 5 181.25 304 11019.70 2.00% Wendell 0 0 80 10952.50 0% Wenham 19 364.96 327 6281.11 1.30% West Boylston 43 547.76 865 11018.83 0.80% West Bridgewater 140 1931.70 896 12362.85 2.02% West Brookfield 19 512.19 499 13451.67 0% West Newbury 10 245.01 378 9261.30 2.22% West Springfield 377 1279.82 3050 10354.02 2.66% West Stockbridge 5 418.16 120 10035.96 0% West Tisbury 10 346.86 444 15400.79 1.81% Westborough 335 1777.93 2221 11787.39 0.33% Westfield 461 1108.75 4145 9969.11 2.34% Westford 144 622.32 2274 9827.42 1.43% Westhampton 5 293.92 96 5643.30 0% Westminster 32 436.43 764 10419.88 0.76% Weston 111 1000.56 1463 13187.61 0.65% Westport 100 600.82 1680 10093.80 2.29% Westwood 129 875.21 1648 11180.94 1.06% Weymouth 726 1294.96 6674 11904.40 1.52% Whately 5 340.12 54 3673.34 0% Whitman 189 1225.70 1586 10285.48 1.35%

City/Town Total Case Count Total Case Rate Total Persons Tested Total Tested Rate Percent Positivity (Last 14 days) Wilbraham 225 1547.20 1464 10067.09 0.97% Williamsburg 10 405.37 363 14715.07 0% Williamstown 82 1112.81 816 11073.80 0% Wilmington 333 1366.26 2565 10523.86 1.88% Winchendon 89 828.17 1193 11101.14 1.27% Winchester 119 533.06 2531 11337.71 0.66% Windsor 0 0 59 6907.10 0% Winthrop 263 1395.43 2226 11810.77 3.59% Woburn 646 1556.97 5102 12296.66 4.29% Worcester 5301 2762.83 30397 15842.61 4.17% Worthington 0 0 89 8393.57 0% Wrentham 192 1702.96 1615 14324.40 1.17% Yarmouth 115 478.70 2364 9840.46 0.67% Unknown2 262 * 35258 * *

