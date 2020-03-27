Health officials say 2 coronavirus-related deaths, 187 confirmed cases in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services announced 29 new positive COVID-19 cases in the Granite State on Friday bringing the total to 187 with two coronavirus-related deaths.

The second victim has been identified as a Hillsborough County man in his 60s who suffered from “multiple underlying health issues.”

The new cases include 10 men and 19 women.

Eight of the cases are in Rockingham County, four from Merrimack County, four from Strafford County, three from Grafton County, three from Hillsborough County excluding Manchester and Nashua, one from Belknap County, one from Carroll County, three in Manchester and two in Nashua.

Sixteen of the new cases have no identified risk factors.

Community-based transmission continues to increase in the state and has been identified in the majority of counties, health officials said.

The remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

Four of the new cases are currently hospitalized.

