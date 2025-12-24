BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts state health officials are warning of a possible measles outbreak after someone may have been exposed earlier this month.

Officials say an adult who flew into Boston and stayed in Westboro was recently diagnosed. They said the person flew in on an American Airlines flight from Dallas on December 11 and made their way through terminal “B.”

State Health Officials said that person stayed at the Double Tree by Hilton in Westboro that night and flew out of Logan the next day to Las Vegas on a JetBlue flight that left out of terminal “C.”

“We work with CDC that works with the airlines actually, and they can identify other passengers on the same flights as our case and they can identify even those who sat near him on the plane, and we would reach out to any of those people who are in Massachusetts and others in others states would reach out to those in other states to notify them there’s been an exposure,” Dr. Larry Madoff said, of the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Measles is highly contagious. Early symptoms begin to show seven to 21 days after exposure and are similar to that of a cold.

“We know that even being in the same room, even being in the room after the person with the disease has left the room, the air remains contaminated with the measles virus. It’s fever and a rash and we say the three C’s: cough, coryza, which is runny nose and conjunctivitis which is pink eye.”

A rash typically develops days after that. If you develop symptoms, you’re encouraged to call your healthcare provider before heading to your doctor’s office.

