CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A hearing is scheduled Thursday for the man accused of shooting two people and firing at others on Memorial Drive in Cambridge last week.

A judge will decide if Tyler Brown, 46, poses a threat to the public and should be held without bail.

Brown pleaded not guilty from his hospital bed to two counts of assault to murder and other charges.

Two men were shot when police say Brown fired about 60 rounds at cars.

One of those men remains in the hospital.

According to a state police report, Brown’s parole officer said he had been using drugs and acting erratically after being released from a mental health hospital a few days before the shooting.

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