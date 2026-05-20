HAMPTON, N.H. (WHDH) - Tuesday’s unseasonable heat brought rowdy crowds to local beaches in New Hampshire and Rhode Island.

On Hampton Beach, state police were called to help break up an unlawful assembly. Officials cleared Ocean Boulevard as hundreds of people packed the area.

VIolence also broke out at Nrragansett Beach in Rhode Island, where three people were stabbed and taken to hospitals Tuesday.

That incident led to hundreds of people rushing to get off the beach at the ame time. Two people were arrested on assault and disorderly conduct charges unrelated to the stabbing.

Also in Rhode Island, at a beach in Middeltown, police used pepper spray on a crowd at a beach where they said nearly 1,200 teenagers gathered. Officials said the crowd got disorderly causing officers to need to clear the scene.

Nine people were arrested, including an 18-year-old trying to flee the scene who hit an officer with his car.

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