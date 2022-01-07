QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has deployed more than 2,000 pieces of equipment to treat the snowy roadways.

Flakes began falling during the early morning hours Friday with heavy bands of snow moving through the Bay State until around 11 a.m.

The storm created poor travel conditions during the morning commute.

Plow driver Rick Silendi said it took him twice as long as it usually does to get from Halifax to Milton to clear snow.

“I probably left around 7:30 a.m., the roads were just being touched at that point,” he said. “A lot of accidents, lot of sliding around.”

Around the same time, an MBTA bus ended up sideways on the Mass. Turnpike after state police say it hit the median barrier and spun out, blocking three lanes of westbound traffic westbound in Boston. No injuries were reported and the scene was cleared an hour later.

Mass. DOT said as of 12:20 p.m., 2,487 pieces of equipment were out conducting ice and snow operations. By 6 p.m., that number dropped to just shy of 300.

Officials are encouraging drivers to give these people space as they work to scrape everything off the pavement before the temperatures drop overnight. Roads are expected to turn icy with windchills dipping into the teens and single digits in some areas.

People are reminded to clear snow off their cars and to shovel out nearby fire hydrants.

