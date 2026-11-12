A soldier guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier issued a verbal reprimand to a group of advisers and staffers with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following a Veterans Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery.

Video shows Hegseth taking photos on the empty steps in front of the tomb with his wife, Jennifer, chief of staff Ricky Buria, deputy chief of staff Patrick Weaver and senior adviser Tami Radabaugh.

As the group broke from taking photos, a loud laugh can be heard, and the soldier guarding the tomb shouted that “all visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.”

“The Secretary and the entire Department have always honored — and will always honor — the sacrifices our military men and women have made to keep America safe,” chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement. “While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

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