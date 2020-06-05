Here is a list of rallies against racism, police brutality in Mass. this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many rallies and protests to remember the death of George Floyd and denounce racism and police brutality are scheduled to take place across Massachusetts this weekend.

The schedule of events is as follows. Click each link for more information.

Friday, June 5

Black Lives Matter Malden March at Malden High School – 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Kid-friendly Black Lives Matter protest at King Open School in Cambridge – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Black Lives Matter peaceful gathering at Hormel Stadium in Medford – 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Remove Capt. Kate Stephens from the Salem Police Department – 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wake Up Brookline! at Cleveland Circle in Brookline – 4 p.m.

Lynn Protest Against Police Brutality at Lynn Police Department – 5 p.m.

Peabody Against Racial Injustice (take 2) at Peabody Square – 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Black Lives Matter Protest at Common Park in Lawrence – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Rally and Vigil for Breonna Taylor at Dudley Square Plaza in Boston – 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Non-violent Visual Solidarity Action for George Floyd at Carter Park in Leominster – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Solidarity with Black Lives Matter at Billerica Public Library – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

March for Racial Justice at Minuteman Statue in Lexington – 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 6

Salem Stands With Black Lives at Salem Commons – 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Justice for George Floyd in Worcester – 12 p.m.

Rally and March Trump/Pence Out Now! at Central Square in Cambridge – 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Justice for Black Lives at UMass Boston at Campus Center in Boston – 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 7

Boston Black Memorial for George, Breonna + Ahmaud online funeral procession in Boston – 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Unite Against Racist Police Terror! Boston Speakout and March at Boston City Hall Plaza – 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Moment to Breathe: A Black Youth Vigil at Glendale Park in Everett – 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This list will be updated as more information becomes available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)