BOSTON (WHDH) - Spencer the iconic Boston Marathon dog was honored during a special ceremony at the Fairmont Copley Plaza hotel on Wednesday morning.

The beloved pup arrived at the hotel in a limousine and the Boston Athletic Association named him the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon.

“Thank you so much for this honor,” said Rich Powers, Spencer’s owner. “I’m very emotional about this dog. He’s extremely special. I’m just glad we can share him with so many people.”

The 12-year-old golden retriever gained fame years ago during a rainy Boston Marathon as he sat along the route near Ashland State Park and cheered on runners with a “We are Boston Strong” flag in his mouth.

Spencer had a health scare late last year and underwent surgery to remove a tumor. It was the second time he had to have a tumor removed. He is now in remission after undergoing chemotherapy.

The hotel and the B.A.A pampered Spencer with gifts. It wasn’t a moment Powers thought Spencer would get to have.

“When he got sick people were afraid he wouldn’t make it again. The past two marathons, this one included, it was really unlikely he would make it,” Powers said. “He’s a miracle boy. He’s an inspiration for a lot people that you can do it.”

Powers says Spencer walks about two miles each day and plays every night.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)