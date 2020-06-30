‘He’s a monster:’ Family speaks out as killer of Jeffrey Curley requests parole

NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - The family of a murdered 10-year-old spoke out at the parole hearing of one of his killers, and said he needs to remain in jail for the rest of his life.

In 1997, Charles Jayne and Sal Sicari suffocated 10-year-old Jeffrey Curley with a gas-soaked rag in Cambridge and dumped his body in a Maine river. Sicari was found guilty of first degree murder with no chance of parole, but Jaynes was convicted of second degree murder and, via video hook-up, went before a parole board in Natick Tuesday.

For the first time, Jaynes admitted he killed Jeffrey during the three-hour hearing. Bob Curley, Jeffrey’s father, said it was hard to listen to him.

“Just the pure face of evil, the devil sitting right there,” Bob Curley said. “Sickening, absolutely sickening to listen to him. Just a vile, disgusting thing.”

Bob and his son Shaun Curley said they did not forgive Jayne, and that he needs to stay in prison.

“He doesn’t belong out of his cell,” Shaun Curley said. “He’s a monster, he belongs in jail until the day he dies.”

