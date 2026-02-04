BOSTON (WHDH) - Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has cemented his impact both on and off the football field this season. In addition to being an MVP candidate in just his second season, he has also teamed up with Boston-based nonprofit Best Buddies.

Best Buddies helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities find jobs and lead full lives.

The organization was founded by Anthony Kennedy Shriver more than 30 years ago. Shriver said Maye’s new star power pumps up the message.

“It creates a huge amount of energy,” he said. “It gets people excited in general.”

Maye joined Best Buddies before playing his first NFL game. He served as the honorary chair for the organization’s largest fundraiser — a bike ride from Boston to Cape Cod.

“It’s a great, kind of, message to send out there that these people that are the most successful in their trades have the time and energy to focus in on people who are historically left out of the equation and aren’t recognized for their talents,” said Shriver.

Shriver says Maye’s kind heart sets him apart as a leader.

“He pays attention to the buddies he says, ‘yes sir, yes ma’am.’ He takes care of his family, he loves God, his faith is important to him,” said Shriver. “I just think he’s a quality guy all around, and we want that kind of energy in our organization.”

He hopes watching Maye achieve his dreams will inspire buddies to chase theirs, too.

“Some of it’s living independently, some of it’s getting the best job, some of it’s getting married,” said Shriver. “They all have different aspirations just like you and I do. That’s all our organization does, how can we help you get to your full potential, realize your dream. We’re trying to help these people make the best of every second of their life.”

