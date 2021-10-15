BOSTON (WHDH) - Red Sox fans are voicing their support for ace Chris Sale as he prepares to walk onto the mound as starting pitcher for ALCS Game 1 against the Houston Astros on Friday.

Manager Alex Cora named Sale as the starting pitcher for Game 1 during a news conference on Thursday.

“He’s an amazing pitcher, so if he can just keep his head and stay cool with it, then we have a chance at it and we’ll take the game,” said Sox fan Austin Richard.

Sale recently returned from Tommy John Surgery and his post-season run average rose to 45 after a catastrophic inning during ALDS Game 2 against the Rays.

“It’s no real secret, I’ve been absolutely horrible. Probably the two worst starts of my career back-to-back leading up to this,” Sale said during Thursday’s news conference. “I’m trying to iron out some kinks and get back into the rhythm.”

Cora said he believes Sale will remain a contributor in the ALDS.

“The goal is for a regular start. There’s no limitations,” Cora said ahead of Thursday’s news conference. “We’re not going to pitch him if we don’t feel comfortable.”

The Sox manager added that he trusts all 26 players on his roster to be aggressive and help the team advance.

“[Sale] is our guy, he’s our go to,” said one Red Sox fan. “He’s our ace.”

The first pitch for ALCS Game 1 against the Astros at Minute Maid Park is slated for 8:07 p.m.

