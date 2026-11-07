HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham firefighters are being hailed for freeing an elderly woman who became trapped under her vehicle late Friday night.

Crews responding to a report of an elderly resident trapped under her vehicle and pinned against a rock wall on Lincoln Street around 9:45 p.m. determined the vehicle had rolled while left in neutral and struck the woman, according to the Hingham Firefighters Union Facebook page.

The 81-year-old woman had been trapped in the rain for several hours before being found by her husband.

Using airbags and a spreading tool, the vehicle was lifted and the woman was pulled to safety.

She was transported to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

In the post, the union wrote, “Outstanding work by Group 3 under intense pressure. Our thoughts are with the victim and her family as we hope for her speedy recovery.”

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