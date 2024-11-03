CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - The historic Harvard Square Kiosk in Cambridge will soon reopen as a renovated pop-up community space.

In partnership with the City of Cambridge and the Cambridge Office of Tourism, the landmark, which has been closed since 2019, Culture House will be operating and programming the kiosk beginning in 2025.

Cambridge KiOSK will be a brand new space for art, culture, and conversation.

The organization is seeking artists, creatives, nonprofit organizations, and businesses in and around Cambridge to help bring the KiOSK to life!

The city is looking for community members to join an advisory committee that will help determine what events and programming will be featured at the kiosk.

Learn more: cambridgema.gov/cambridgekiosk and cambridgekiosk.org.

