Historic Wakefield church ‘total loss’ following massive, multi-alarm blaze

WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A church in Wakefield that brought nearly 150 years of ministry and history is a complete loss after a massive, multi-alarm blaze broke out Tuesday night.

The fire at First Baptist Church on Lafayette Street was first reported around 7 p.m. by a witness who reported seeing a lightning strike hit the steeple, according to a Wakefield fire official.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and smoke pouring out of the top of the church.

Wakefield Fire Chief Michael Sullivan said more than two dozen communities and more than 100 firefighters battled the blaze, which went well into the night.

“It’s a total loss,” Sullivan said of the church. “I’m extremely proud of the more than two dozen communities that pulled together.”

Sullivan said a group was inside the church when the fire started and all made it out safely.

There were no reports of injuries.

Parishioners mourned the loss of their beloved church, which had become a landmark in the community.

“Just two days ago, I was sitting in the pew and now there’s nothing left of it,” one churchgoer said. “It’s unbelievable.”

Interim Pastor Norman Bendroth just began preaching from the pulpit on July 1.

He joined others in shock at the destruction the fire caused, saying, “We’re going to have to do a lot of grieving, mourning and celebrating the life of this church.”

