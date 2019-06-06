Holbrook, Randolph residents asked to conserve water after issue at treatment plant

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Holbrook and Randolph are being asked to conserve water while crews work to repair a broken pressure pump at the communities’ joint treatment plant.

Water in both towns remains safe to drink and for all other uses, Holbrook Department of Public Works Superintendent Christopher Pellitteri and Police Chief William Smith said in a statement Thursday.

Residents and businesses may experience lower-than-usual water pressure until the damaged water pump is repaired. The fix could take up to two weeks.

Residents are urged not to use outside water unless absolutely necessary and to conserve water indoors.

“We are working hard to get this issue fixed as soon as we possibly can,” Pellitteri said in a statement. “I want to thank the residents of both Holbrook and Randolph in advance for their patience during this time and we appreciate all efforts to minimize and conserve water usage until we are able to get the system back to normal.”

