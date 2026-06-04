BOSTON (WHDH) - In Boston, a museum is in the works to recognize the resilience of holocaust survivors.

Thursday, June 4 marks Holocaust Survivor Day, a chance to focus on the legacies of people who lived through that dark time.

On the corner of Tremont and Park streets, construction is underway on New England’s first Holocause Museum.

The museum’s cofounder, Jody Kipnis, said the building’s location on the edge of Boston Common is intentional, weaving together the histories of different communities and showing how everyone can live and work in harmony.

The museum is set to open in the spring of 2027.

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