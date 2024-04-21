FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an apparent homicide in Framingham late Saturday night after a man was found dead in the trash area behind the business where he worked, officials said.

Officers found the 30-year-old Framingham man dead behind a building on Worcester Road where he worked and confirmed he had been working last night, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Framingham Chief of Police Lester Baker. His name has not been released.

The victim had obvious trauma to his body and the case has been referred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

Anyone with any information or who may have seen something unusual in the area of 1 Worcester Road last night is asked to call Framingham Police at 508-532-5923.

