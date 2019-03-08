Hopkinton named America’s safest town, among several other New England communities

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Safewise’s list of the 100 safest communities in the United States is full of communities in New England.

The list is made up of cities and towns with populations of 100,000 or less and is based on property and violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

According to the site, Hopkinton is the safest town in the nation, boasting a violent crime rate of 0 and a property crime rate of 3.401.

In total, four New England communities made the top 10.

Joining Hopkinton was Ridgefield, Connecticut at No. 2, Madison, Connecticut at No. 3 and Norton at No. 6.

Other communities include Shrewsbury (No. 11), New Canaan, Connecticut (No. 14), Cheshire, Connecticut (No. 16) and Avon, Connecticut (No. 18).

In total, 21 New England cities made it onto the list, comprising of over 1/5 of the total.

Of the 100, 59 percent report a median income over $100,000. Forty-two of the cities have populations under 20,000.

