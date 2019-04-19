Hopkinton rescue throws wedding for inseparable ‘lovedogs’ looking for forever home

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brown Dog Coalition and Rescue threw a wedding Wednesday for two of their adoptable rescue dogs who share a unique bond.

Jet and Jasmine, rescued from an overcrowded shelter in Alabama with their four babies, are looking for a new home together. Their bond is so strong, their foster says, that they howl whenever they are separated until they are reunited.

“So what do you do when you’ve got two crazy kids in love? You make it official!,” the organization wrote in a post on Facebook. “Yesterday, we celebrated Jet and Jasmine’s love, support, and bond with one another. They exchanged bow-wows, licked faces, and shared their first romp around the yard as a married couple. Now honeymooning in Hopkinton, J+J are hoping to relocate somewhere permanent to start their next chapter of life.”

Their foster parent said, “Their bond is undeniable. They really do howl if they are separated. They are shy at first, but Jet warms up quickly with treats. Jasmine takes more time to come around. I think the only love they’ve ever known is from each other. Once you’ve won them over, they love getting attention and being scratched. They deserve adopters who will love and take care of them forever.”

Jet and Jasmine are available to meet by appointment in Hopkinton.

Click Here if you’d like to fill out an application.

