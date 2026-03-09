STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers say they are frustrated as gas prices have suddenly spiked amid the United States’ conflict with Iran. As soon as the military operation began in the Middle East, the price of oil began rising in the United States.

“It’s a big jump,” said one man. “Hopefully it changes.”

“The big picture is, we are in a horrible situation,” said one woman.

Crude oil prices have been climbing by the hour, jumping above 100 dollars a barrel Sunday night.

“They’ve been saying this is what would happen, right? I think 20 percent of the oil or something they distribute out of there so, I mean, it’s kind of expected,” driver Alex Salcedo said.

Triple A told 7NEWS gas prices have risen nearly 50 cents per gallon over the last week. The average price of gas in Massachusetts is $3.31 per gallon, while the United States’ average is $3.47. In California, drivers are paying an average of more than $5.00 per gallon.

“I literally got here on zero miles, so I have no choice but to pay the higher prices,” said Salcedo.

Drivers said at the end of the day, there is nothing they can do about the prices, but they are hoping they will settle down in the coming weeks.

